Kymera reports positive phase 1 data for KT-474 for immune-inflammatory diseases
Oct. 27, 2021 8:26 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Kymera Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KYMR) KT-474, a candidate for immune-inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis, demonstrated proof-of-biology and cytokine induction inhibition in a phase 1 trial.
- Results from the single ascending dose segment of the trials showed mean IRAK4 reduction from baseline of 93-96% achieved at 48 hours post-dose at the top three dose levels.
- In addition, induction of multiple pro-inflammatory cytokines in whole blood was seen at doses and exposures associated with high mean IRAK4 reduction.
- KT-474 is being developed for toll-like receptor/interleukin-1 receptor (IL-1R)-driven immune-inflammatory diseases.
- Kymera presented pre-clinical data for a lymphoma candidate in July.