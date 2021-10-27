Kymera reports positive phase 1 data for KT-474 for immune-inflammatory diseases

Oct. 27, 2021 8:26 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Structure of 26S proteasome, 3D surface model isolated, white background

vdvornyk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kymera Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KYMR) KT-474, a candidate for immune-inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis, demonstrated proof-of-biology and cytokine induction inhibition in a phase 1 trial.
  • Results from the single ascending dose segment of the trials showed mean IRAK4 reduction from baseline of 93-96% achieved at 48 hours post-dose at the top three dose levels.
  • In addition, induction of multiple pro-inflammatory cytokines in whole blood was seen at doses and exposures associated with high mean IRAK4 reduction.
  • KT-474 is being developed for toll-like receptor/interleukin-1 receptor (IL-1R)-driven immune-inflammatory diseases.
  • Kymera presented pre-clinical data for a lymphoma candidate in July.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.