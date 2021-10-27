TAOP establishes new subsidiary in Kazakhstan to invest in cryptocurrency mining data center construction
Oct. 27, 2021 8:23 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) +4% premarket, announced that its subsidiary, Taoping Capital Limited, established a wholly-owned Kazakh subsidiary, Kazakh Taoping Data Center Co. Ltd. to invest in the construction of cryptocurrency mining data center in Kazakhstan.
- The company has approved a $3.2M investment in Kazakh Taoping.
- Kazakh Taoping intends to complete the first phase of the construction of the cryptocurrency mining data center with a total capacity of 40MW within six months.
- “The establishment of Kazakh Taoping is of great significance to our overseas business expansion,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “Kazakhstan is a growing hub for cryptocurrency mining, we believe the completion and operation of the project will create greater value for our shareholders and clients.”