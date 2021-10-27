Amneal Pharmaceuticals launches Generic dexamethasone tablets

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces that it is launching dexamethasone, 4mg and 6 mg, following Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. FDA.
  • Dexamethasone, the generic version of Decadron, is a well-established anti-inflammatory glucocorticoid steroid used to treat several medical conditions, including respiratory complications associated with COVID-19.
  • The tablets can produce reversible hypothalamic-pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis suppression with the potential for glucocorticosteroid insufficiency.
  • According to IQVIA, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider, U.S. annual sales for 4 mg and 6 mg dexamethasone tablets for the 12 months ended August 2021 were ~$63M.
  • Shares down marginally premarket.
