Amneal Pharmaceuticals launches Generic dexamethasone tablets
Oct. 27, 2021 8:25 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: SA News Team
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces that it is launching dexamethasone, 4mg and 6 mg, following Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. FDA.
- Dexamethasone, the generic version of Decadron, is a well-established anti-inflammatory glucocorticoid steroid used to treat several medical conditions, including respiratory complications associated with COVID-19.
- The tablets can produce reversible hypothalamic-pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis suppression with the potential for glucocorticosteroid insufficiency.
- According to IQVIA, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider, U.S. annual sales for 4 mg and 6 mg dexamethasone tablets for the 12 months ended August 2021 were ~$63M.
- Shares down marginally premarket.