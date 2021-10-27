Bio-Path shares rise 10% after FDA greenlight for early-stage prexigebersen-A cancer trial
Oct. 27, 2021 8:32 AM ETBio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)By: SA News Team
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares jump more than 10% premarket after the company was granted clearance by the U.S. FDA to initiate a Phase 1/1b trial of prexigebersen-A in patients with solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic and triple negative breast cancer.
- Prexigebersen-A is a modified drug product with the same drug substance as prexigebersen but includes formulation enhancements to produce smaller drug nanoparticles.
- Initially, a total of six evaluable patients are scheduled to be treated with prexigebersen-A monotherapy in a standard 3+3 design, with a starting dose of 60 mg/m2.
- The Phase 1b portion will commence after successful completion of the monotherapy cohorts and will assess the safety and efficacy of prexigebersen-A in combination with paclitaxel in patients with recurrent ovarian or endometrial tumors.