Bio-Path shares rise 10% after FDA greenlight for early-stage prexigebersen-A cancer trial

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares jump more than 10% premarket after the company was granted clearance by the U.S. FDA to initiate a Phase 1/1b trial of prexigebersen-A in patients with solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic and triple negative breast cancer.
  • Prexigebersen-A is a modified drug product with the same drug substance as prexigebersen but includes formulation enhancements to produce smaller drug nanoparticles.
  • Initially, a total of six evaluable patients are scheduled to be treated with prexigebersen-A monotherapy in a standard 3+3 design, with a starting dose of 60 mg/m2.
  • The Phase 1b portion will commence after successful completion of the monotherapy cohorts and will assess the safety and efficacy of prexigebersen-A in combination with paclitaxel in patients with recurrent ovarian or endometrial tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.