Novavax files for COVID-19 vaccine authorization in the UK
Oct. 27, 2021 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has filed a regulatory submission with the UK's Medicines and healthcare products Regulatory Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.
- The rolling submission is supported by two trials of 45K participants in which the vaccine demonstrated strong efficacy and robust antibody response.
- Novavax said the submission is the first for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.
- The company added it expects to submit applications for the vaccine shortly in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as with the World Health Organization.
- A submission to the FDA is expected by the end of the year.
- A report earlier this week said the vaccine could receive authorization in India by December.