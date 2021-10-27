Oncocyte gets US patent linked to early detection of organ transplant rejection
Oct. 27, 2021 8:40 AM ETOncoCyte Corporation (OCX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Oncocyte (NASDAQ:OCX) received a U.S. patent for digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) technique for early detection of organ transplant rejection.
- The U.S. Patent No. 11,155,872 was granted for dPCR technique for molecular detection of solid organ allograft rejection.
- The company said the U.S. patent builds upon prior EU patent protection enabling launch of Therasure Transplant Monitor LDT and FDA kits in the U.S. and Europe
- The company's Therasure Transplant Monitor is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test that is designed to be used in lieu of a tissue biopsy in kidney, liver and heart transplant patients.
- “The issuance of our second U.S. patent, building upon our prior U.S. and EU patents, gives us a protected path to launch an LDT in the U.S. to complement our current efforts in Germany and the EU. Our U.S. LDT is now expected to be validated and ready for CMS submission by the end of the first quarter in 2022 and with the broad LCD coverage for molecular testing of organ rejection from CMS in place, which cited our technology, we believe we will have a solid path to reimbursement,” said President and CEO Ron Andrews.