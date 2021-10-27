ProShares launches new thematic ETFs around nanotech, smart materials and on-demand services
Oct. 27, 2021 9:37 AM ETProShares Trust - ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND), TINT, TINYMRNA, DASHBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ProShares is growing its thematic ETF lineup by adding three new funds to its roster. On Wednesday, the issuer added the ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (TINY), ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT), and ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND).
- All three funds will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and come with a 0.58% expense ratio.
- Below is a breakdown of each fund:
ProShares Nanotechnology ETF
- The ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (TINY) provides investors exposure to nanoscale technology, which is the manipulation of matter on a near atomic scale.
- ProShares noted in a statement that market watcher Emergen Research forecasts the nanotechnology industry will grow at an 18% annualized rate to reach $290 billion by 2028.
- TINY has 30 holdings that have an average market cap of $58B. Its top position Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), is weighted at 9.32%.
- Below is a sector industry breakdown for TINY:
ProShares Smart Materials ETF
- ProShares bills the ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) as the first exchange traded fund to focus on businesses that are developing, researching or producing so-called "smart materials."
- Smart materials are materials that can be used in commercial and residential buildings to reduce energy costs and increase building value.
- The worldwide smart material segment is another area that is exploding. The global smart material market was valued at $44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $110 billion by 2026, according to a 2020 Brand Essence report.
- TINT has 30 holdings that have an average market capitalization of $14.7B. Its top holding is Hansol Chemical Co. 'KRX', a South Korean firm weighted at 5.98%.
- Below is a sector industry breakdown for TINT:
ProShares On-Demand ETF
- ProShares says its ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND) is the first thematic ETF to provide market participants with exposure to businesses that deliver seamless and convenient services at the touch of a button.
- The demand for on-demand experiences has taken off over the past few years. “In 2020, the global on-demand market was $403 billion, and it is projected to grow to $604 billion by 2023.” per a ProShares note.
- OND comes to market with 34 holdings that have an average market cap of $35.9B. The fund's top holding DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is weighted at 7.55%. Below is a sector industry breakdown for OND:
- For a deeper dive into ProShares thematic ETFs, listen to Seeking Alpha's recent Let’s Talk ETFs podcast with Scott Helfstein, the firm's executive director of thematic investing.