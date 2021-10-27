Travel + Leisure gains after vacation ownership business shows improvement
Oct. 27, 2021 9:13 AM ETTravel + Leisure Co. (TNL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) tracks higher after the company tops estimates by a comfortable margin with its Q3 earnings report.
- Gross vacation ownership interest sales were $440M to $256M in the prior year and tours were 129K during the quarter compared to 80K in the same period last year
- Jefferies analyst David Katz notes that the better-than-expected results for the quarter were pushed through into the guidance increase, which he expects will have a modestly positive impact on the shares. "Generally speaking, the fundamental improvement in the VOI business and securitization terms reflect the solid execution and evolving recovery that should establish a new normal operating environment for 2022," he adds.
- Shares of TNL are up 1.76% premarket to $53.50 following the earnings topper.