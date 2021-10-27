Travel + Leisure gains after vacation ownership business shows improvement

Oct. 27, 2021 9:13 AM ETTravel + Leisure Co. (TNL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) tracks higher after the company tops estimates by a comfortable margin with its Q3 earnings report.
  • Gross vacation ownership interest sales were $440M to $256M in the prior year and tours were 129K during the quarter compared to 80K in the same period last year
  • Jefferies analyst David Katz notes that the better-than-expected results for the quarter were pushed through into the guidance increase, which he expects will have a modestly positive impact on the shares. "Generally speaking, the fundamental improvement in the VOI business and securitization terms reflect the solid execution and evolving recovery that should establish a new normal operating environment for 2022," he adds.
  • Shares of TNL are up 1.76% premarket to $53.50 following the earnings topper.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.