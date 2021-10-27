New York Community Bancorp stock slips as Flagstar deal waits regulatory okay
Oct. 27, 2021 9:17 AM ETNew York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor25 Comments
- New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) shares fall 5.0% in premarket trading after the company said it doesn't expect to close its pending acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp in Q4 as it waits for regulatory approvals.
- Chairman, President, and CEO Thomas R. Cangemi now expects to close the deal "as soon in 2022 as we can obtain regulatory approvals."
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.31 misses the average analyst estimate of $0.32; compares with $0.30 in Q2 and $0.23 in Q3 2020.
- Loans and leases originated for investment in Q3 totaled $3.0B, down 4% from the prior quarter and exceeded the Q2 pipeline by $1.6B. On a linked-quarter basis, specialty finance originations increased 31%, while multi-family originations declined 14%.
- Deposits totaled $34.6B at Sept. 30, 2021, up $444M from June 30. Deposit growth during Q3 centered on non-interest bearing accounts, while CD balances continued to decline.
- Q3 net interest income of $318M fell from $331M in Q2 and increased from $282M in Q3 2020. Net interest margin of 2.44% narrowed by 6 basis points from Q2 and increased 15 bps Y/Y.
- Q3 pre-provision net revenue of $198M rose 19% Y/Y and fell 5% Q/Q; excluding merger-related expenses, PPNR would have risen 22% Y/Y.
