Inspired to launch digital lottery games with Loto-Québec

Oct. 27, 2021 9:19 AM ETInspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) says it will launch iLottery Games in a move to extend partnership with Loto-Québec.
  • Under this new addition, Inspired's digital lottery games will be included to lotoquebec.com and its Loto-Québec app, which allows adults in the Quebec province to play online lottery games, with the winnings directly deposited into an account.
  • The first iLottery games is expected to be launched in 2022, which will include Scarab Treasures (branded Pharaon reaction) and Fruit Drop Scatterdrops (branded Explosion de fruits reaction).
  • "We see our entry into the iLottery market, with Loto-Québec as our first customer, as an important strategic step for our company, which we are very excited about," says Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer at Inspired.
  • Press Release
