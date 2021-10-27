Spotify posts better than expected revenue for Q3 as advertising outperforms

Music Streaming Service Spotify Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is trading ~6.5% higher in the pre-market after the company’s Q3 2021 revenue at ~€2.5B exceeded analyst expectations to reach the upper end of the guidance implying ~27% YoY growth.
  • The music streaming service attributed the solid topline growth to “significant strength in advertising” as Ad-Supported Revenue jumped ~75% YoY to €323M, while Premium Revenue grew ~22% YoY to ~€2.2B during the quarter.
  • The average revenue per user (“ARPU”) within the premium segment gained ~4% YoY to €4.34 and ~3% on a constant currency basis.
  • Ad-supported revenue was broad-based, the company said, highlighting the better than expected performance in the U.S. and U.K. markets.
  • Meanwhile, double-digit YoY growth in the existing Spotify studios business and several other factors, including Megaphone acquisition, has propelled the Podcast business.
  • The gross margin expanded by 200 bps from the previous year to reach 26.7% in Q3 at the top end of the guidance, thanks to a favorable revenue mix.
  • However, operating expenses increased ~12% YoY to €593M while net income attributed to Spotify (SPOT) shareholders reached €2M after two consecutive quarters of net losses. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at €3.3B.
  • Maintaining the Q4 guidance for total MAUs, total premium subscribers, and operating profit/loss, the company has raised the projection for the lower end of total revenue and gross margin for the quarter, indicating €2.54-2.68B and 25.1-26.1%, respectively.
  • The Wall Street has gradually become bullish on Spotify (SPOT) over the past six-month period, as shown in the diagram below.
