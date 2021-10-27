BlackRock's Rick Rieder: Consumer demand will remain strong well into 2022
Oct. 27, 2021 9:49 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Famed asset manager Rick Rieder said Wednesday that high consumer demand will remain in place well into 2022, as people continue to spend cash they stored up during the pandemic.
- The chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock also told CNBC that he sees signs that supply chain bottlenecks are easing, although it will take "some time" to work through the issues.
- Detailing his views on the well-publicized supply chain distributions that have impacted many businesses, Rieder argued that corporate inventories are "not bad" on an aggregate basis.
- However, Rieder contended that the large spike in spending has made it difficult for producers to keep up with consumers' desire for goods.
- "It's demand that's so darned strong," he said.
- Asked about inflationary pressures, Rieder described companies as having a "pretty luxurious position" in terms of pricing power, allowing them to take advantage of high consumer demand to stay ahead of rising costs.
- Rieder also suggested that worries about hyperinflation are overblown.
- "I don't think it's an inflation spiral," he asserted, although he acknowledged that the economy will see some "stickier inflation well into 2022."
- Rieder noted that wages will likely continue to see increases for a period of time and supply constraints in areas like semiconductors and energy will remain in place until new capacity comes online.
- However, he projected that some of the higher prices associated with the post-COVID reopening will abate in a relatively short period of time.
- In addition, Rieder argued that an increased focus on data and improved technologies will keep inflation under wraps, as companies innovate to sidestep any raw material cost increases they face.
- Looking at the stock market, Rieder predicted that stocks could continue to rise in the near-term, led by tech, automakers and healthcare.
- Rieder's comments add to a healthy public debate on inflation that has involved some of the most high-profile Wall Street names. See where some of the top market minds stand on the inflation issue.