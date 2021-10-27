TrueCar slips as BTIG points to falling inventory levels
Oct. 27, 2021 9:30 AM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: SA News Team
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares trade down in the pre-market as BTIG downgrades its rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, citing industry headwinds.
- "We believe this is a particularly tough environment for TRUE given that its model is the most tied to unit sales within the auto marketplace group," writes analyst Marvin Fong, noting that the larger decline in listings could indicate greater dealer churn than previously thought.
- Fong believes that EBITDA may be little better than breakeven for the next several quarters until inventory levels return to normal as new car inventories are down 30% Q/Q and 64% Y/Y. TrueCar was the worst performer in the group with average listings fell 24% in the quarter vs an industry average of 20%.
- Shares are down 2.80%.
- Four of eight sell-side analysts covering TrueCar remain bullish on the stock.