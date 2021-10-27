CordovaCann enters LOI to acquire assets of cannabis manufacturer, HM Scientific
Oct. 27, 2021 9:30 AM ETCordovaCann Corp. (LVRLF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CordovaCann (OTCQB:LVRLF) entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the purchase of the assets of HM Scientific (HMS) and its sister company, AuBio Labs, an arm's length California-based cannabis company.
- The proposed consideration for the transaction is $700K and 1M shares on closing date; it plans on financing the upfront cash consideration through accessing the capital markets for debt and/or equity capital.
- The transaction will enable Cordova to provide manufactured cannabis products on both a white label and branded basis across California.
- HMS is completing the buildout of a facility for the extraction and manufacturing of a variety of cannabis derivative products; post completion, the facility will be capable of processing 12K pounds of cannabis biomass per month.
- The transaction is expected to close on or before Dec.15.