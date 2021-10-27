Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones little changed at the open
Oct. 27, 2021 9:32 AM ETBy: SA News Team
- Dow +0.12% to 35,798.61. S&P +0.07% to 4,578.20. Nasdaq +0.28% to 15,278.70.
- Treasurys: 30-year +0.71%. 10-yr +0.24%. 5-yr +0.06%.
- Commodities: Crude -1.52% to $83.36. Gold +0.05% to $1,794.35.
- Currencies: Euro +0.2% vs. dollar. Yen -0.47%. Pound +0.28%.
- Mortgage applications flat as interest rates hit 7-month high.
- International trade in goods deficit rises sharply in September.
