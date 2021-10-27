Entegris to acquire BASF’s Precision Microchemicals business for $90M
Oct. 27, 2021 9:33 AM ET
- Entegris (ENTG +1.0%) signed an agreement to acquire the Precision Microchemicals business of BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) for $90M.
- Expected to complete by the end of 2021, the transaction will cover technologies, intellectual property and trademarks.
- "The acquisition of BASF's Precision Microchemicals business adds technical expertise, intellectual property and talent to our broad specialty chemicals portfolio," said Bertrand Loy, President and CEO of Entegris. "In particular, it will build on our leadership in the CMP slurry market for ultra-hard surface materials, serving some of the fastest growing end-markets globally, including electric vehicles and 5G communications."
- The Precision Microchemicals business is part of the Surface Treatment business unit of BASF's Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand. It develops, manufactures, and markets high purity materials, including cleaning chemistries and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries used in the machining and surface conditioning of electronic materials.
- As part of the latest deal, the business will become part of Entegris' Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) Division.
