Aecom awarded up to $800M multiple-award contract from USAID
Oct. 27, 2021 9:37 AM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AECOM (ACM -0.7%) has been awarded its third consecutive indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide global architecture and engineering services to the United States Agency for International Development.
- The multiple-award contract, with a shared program ceiling of $800M, renews AECOM’s partnership with USAID for another 5 years.
- Under the new contract, AECOM will provide engineering design, construction management, and related support to strengthen USAID’s efficiency in responding to critical infrastructure development and humanitarian needs.
- “By extending our relationship, we’re able to deliver seamless support that maximizes the talents of our local teams, global knowledge hubs, and specialized experts, bolstering the agency’s ability to adapt and furthering our commitment to helping communities around the world become more resilient, sustainable, and self-reliant.” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president.