Baker Hughes set for December move to Nasdaq from NYSE
Oct. 27, 2021 9:47 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (BKR -2.2%) says it will transfer the listing of its common shares and bonds to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, and will begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company at the market open on December 7.
- "The transition to Nasdaq provides us with greater cost savings, and Nasdaq's long tradition of listing industry-leading technology companies aligns well with Baker Hughes’ mission to lead the energy transition," the company says.
- Shares will continue trading under the BKR ticker symbol after the transfer.
- Baker Hughes fell last week after reporting disappointing Q3 results, citing impacts of Hurricane Ida, cost inflation in the chemicals business, and supply chain constraints.