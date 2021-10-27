Deutsche Bank stock dips after boosting charges to drive cost savings
Oct. 27, 2021 9:47 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock drops 6.2% after the firm disclosed an additional EUR 700M (~$813M) of costs for its restructuring plan in its Q3 earnings presentation.
- In the slides, Deutsche Bank (DB) reports "additional transformation-related effects to drive further cost savings."
- That amount includes technology-related charges that it recognized in Q3.
- Q3 transformation charges were €583M vs. €104M in Q3 2020. "Transformation charges recognized in the quarter consisted predominantly of technology-related items, including ~€450 million relating to a contract settlement and software impairments, principally triggered by the bank’s migration to the cloud," it said.
- The company said transformation-related effects will mostly be recognized by the end of 2021.
- Reaffirms 2022 target for a cost/income ratio of 70%.
- Earlier, Deutsche Bank (DB) reports Q3 results