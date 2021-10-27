Deutsche Bank stock dips after boosting charges to drive cost savings

  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock drops 6.2% after the firm disclosed an additional EUR 700M (~$813M) of costs for its restructuring plan in its Q3 earnings presentation.
  • In the slides, Deutsche Bank (DB) reports "additional transformation-related effects to drive further cost savings."
  • That amount includes technology-related charges that it recognized in Q3.
  • Q3 transformation charges were €583M vs. €104M in Q3 2020. "Transformation charges recognized in the quarter consisted predominantly of technology-related items, including ~€450 million relating to a contract settlement and software impairments, principally triggered by the bank’s migration to the cloud," it said.
  • The company said transformation-related effects will mostly be recognized by the end of 2021.
  • Reaffirms 2022 target for a cost/income ratio of 70%.
  • Earlier, Deutsche Bank (DB) reports Q3 results
