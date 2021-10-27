Delta Apparel jumps as preliminary results point to earnings beat

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Delta Apparel (DLA +1.9%) releases preliminary results for its fiscal quarter ended Oct 2, 2021.
  • The company expects overall net sales to be approximately $114 million, a 6% Y/Y increase, and slightly ahead of consensus revenue of $113.4M. EPS are anticipated to be in range of $0.91 to $0.94 per diluted share which includes a valuation gain on contingent expectations vs consensus adjusted EPS of $0.65.
  • "While our Delta catalog growth was constrained, particularly at the beginning of the quarter, from suboptimal inventory levels, our record-level manufacturing output allowed us to rebuild inventory as the quarter progressed. We expect this will continue through the first half of fiscal year 2022, positioning us for a strong spring selling season," said CEO Robert W. Humphreys.
  • The company will hold its earnings call after the market close on Nov 18.
  • SA contributor Kingsley Park Research believes that Delta Apparel is currently undervalued and will revert back to a 14x PE from its current 9x.
