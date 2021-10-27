Salesforce, DocuSign develop new applications to automate contract process
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) have extended their global strategic partnership to develop new joint solutions.
- New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that will make it easier for users to prepare contracts, quotes and invoices, track and enforce contract terms, and manage the entire contract lifecycle management (CLM) process efficiently across DocuSign, Salesforce, and Slack platforms.
- These applications will be jointly designed and developed natively in Salesforce Customer 360.
- Available in 2022, DocuSign CLM for Salesforce Field Service will enable users to automate Obligation Management by tracking, enforcing, and updating key contract terms across departments. DocuSign Gen for Salesforce CPQ Plus will help customers automatically generate professional, customizable agreements from Salesforce with just a few clicks. DocuSign Gen for Salesforce Billing will enable users to close, bill, and recognize revenue faster through branded invoices, directly inside Salesforce Billing, with configurable templates. DocuSign Gen for Salesforce CPQ Plus and DocuSign Gen for Salesforce Billing are available now.
- The partners have also introduced DocuSign eSignature for Slack and DocuSign CLM for Slack to enable agreement collaboration using DocuSign and Slack platforms. This integration aims to accelerate the broader agreement collaboration process for customers, right from within Slack. DocuSign eSignature for Slack is available now; DocuSign CLM for Slack will be available in 2022.