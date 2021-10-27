Cortexyme downgraded at BofA after setback in Alzheimer’s trial
Oct. 27, 2021 9:58 AM ETCortexyme, Inc. (CRTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor38 Comments
- The shares of Cortexyme (CRTX -71.9%) have reached an all-time low after the company said that its Phase 2/3 study for atuzaginstat failed to meet the co-primary endpoints in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
- Atuzaginstat showed some level of efficacy in a subset of patients, Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) noted, adding that it is engaging key stakeholders, including regulators, to further advance it clinically. Additional topline data from the trial are expected early next month.
- Commenting on the news, Bank of America analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad have downgraded the stock on Tuesday to underperform from neutral, citing unresolved questions such as FDA feedback and the need for more visibility on data.
- The price target slashed by ~71% to $17 from $58 per share implies a downside of ~71% to the last close.
- Despite its perceived efficacy in a subgroup of patients, the analysts cite the need for more clarity over the size of that group and lament an extended timeline to finalize the path for atuzaginstat’s FDA approval.
- Ahead of the trial results, Cortexyme (CRTX) recorded a ~28% weekly drop in mid-October to become one of the worst performers in healthcare.