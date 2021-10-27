IEA subsidiary wins $49M Michigan wind farm project

  • White Construction, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA +1.1%), has won a$49M contract from Algonquin Power & Utilities to develop a ~110MW utility-scale wind farm in Michigan.
  • The award is for the Deerfield II Wind Farm in Huron County, Michigan. Engineering design has already commenced and the target mobilization date for construction is April 2022.
  • IEA will oversee the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of a 41-mile collection system, the installation of 5.5 miles of private access roads, a substation and a meteorological evaluation tower and the erection of 21 wind turbine generators.
