Robotaxi dreams and gamma squeeze realities after big developments with Tesla, Hertz and Uber

Futuristic car interior of robotaxi.

3alexd/iStock via Getty Images

  • The electric vehicle sector is buzzing after Uber's (UBER -1.4%) plan to electrify its fleet by 2030 hit a higher gear with a new deal with Hertz Group (OTCPK:HTZZ +1.6%) to rent Teslas.
  • Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives believes the new Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)-Uber (NYSE:UBER)-Hertz (OTCPK:HTZZ) car rental developments lay the groundwork for the long-awaited Tesla robotaxi network over the next decade.
  • More broadly, the general view from Ives and other analysts weighing in is that as more consumers look at renting a car (Hertz) or taking a rideshare (Uber) that massively expands the overall addressable total addressable market for EVs without a huge marketing expense.
  • Looking ahead, expect Avis Budget Group (CAR +1.8%) and Lyft (LYFT -0.3%) to find partners of their own. In China, XPeng (XPEV +5.0%) plans to launch a robotaxi program in the second half of next year.
  • Does it all up to another big pop in Tesla (TSLA)? In the near term, there is some speculation that gamma squeeze for Tesla (TSLA +2.4%) will run out of gas soon. Mott Capital Management, for one, warns on a return to the mid-$700s for shares. Nomura Securities notes the gamma squeeze saw call options dollars of over $5.1B outpace action on puts by an unheard of 18-to-1 ratio. The huge call volume increases the risk of snapback when the market settles.
  • Read more on the Hertz-Uber deal and what bulls are saying about Tesla.
