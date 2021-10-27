State Street Investor Confidence Index rises to highest level in three years.
Oct. 27, 2021 10:17 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 114.4 in October vs. 106.0 in September (revised from 105.9).
- North American ICI to 144.0, up 8.4 points.
- Asia ICI to 103.1, up 5.5 points.
- European ICI to 96.8, up 1.2 points.
- "The uptick in risk appetite was evident broadly across three regions, with the US witnessing the largest rise, potentially motivated by declining COVID infection rates locally," said Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research at State Street Associates.
- Even with the improving virus situation and rising investor confidence, "concerns over spillover effects from a China slowdown on other economies is an important risk we will continue to monitor as it could have negative impact on investor confidence in the upcoming months," Bhargava said.
