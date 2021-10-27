BAE Systems nabs $478M U.S. Navy contract for supporting U.S. Navy SSP office
Oct. 27, 2021 10:20 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -0.4%) received a 5-year Systems Engineering and Integration Support Services contract to continue supporting the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) office.
- The contract, worth up to $478M, was awarded in September 2021.
- "We are proud to continue providing full system-level lifecycle capabilities to SSP that will help advance their digital engineering strategy to ensure the readiness of the Navy’s strategic missions," VP and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions commented.
- The SSP oversees the Strategic Weapons System and Attack Weapons System on-board current U.S. Ohio and U.K. Vanguard class submarines, as well as on future U.S. Columbia and U.K. Dreadnought class submarines.