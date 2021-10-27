Rent the Runway sees upsized IPO price at top of range, valuing firm at ~$1.3B
Oct. 27, 2021 10:22 AM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Popular clothing-rental platform Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is set to begin trading Wednesday after its upsized IPO priced at the top of its expected range, valuing the firm at some $1.3B.
- RENT saw its Class A stock price at $21 a share, the top of its expected $18-$21 range.
- The company also upsized the initial public offering to include 17M shares instead of the 15M originally planned. Additionally, RENT boosted underwriters’ options for overallotment shares to about 2.6M shares – 300,000 more than initially anticipated.
- The firm expects to net some $327.3M from the IPO, rising to about $377.3M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options. RENT intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt, fund expansion and cover general corporate purposes.
- Rent the Runway (RENT) runs on online platform that allows consumers to lease dresses and other fashion items on either a one-time basis or via monthly subscriptions. Customers can also buy clothing, jewelry and other goods.
- Founded in 2009, RENT counts actress Gwyneth Paltrow and several top entrepreneurs on its board. The company’s pre-IPO investors include Bain Capital, Ares Management, Highland Capital and TCV.
However, RENT reported falling revenues and rising losses in its fiscal year ended Jan. 31.
Seeking Alpha contributor Noah Wilson recently issued a bearish thesis for the stock, writing that “investors should stay far away from this IPO.”