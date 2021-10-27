General Motors is lower after earnings but analysts like the transformation plan
Oct. 27, 2021 10:23 AM ET General Motors Company (GM) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) has turned around from a premarket gain and is now down 3.40%.
- CEO Mary Barra said the chip shortage is only a near-term issue for GM, but analysts think that investors may ahve been loking for more clarity.
- Bank of America (Buy) walks away impressed with the GM quarter. "With aggressive actions to conserve cash, including temporarily suspending dividends and share repurchases, we estimate GM’s current liquidity levels are more than sufficient to weather the remainder of the crisis, while also proactively investing for the future to ensure its longer-term success," notes the firm in its post-earnings update.
- Wedbush Securities (Outperform) thinks GM is in a great position to monetize its electric vehicle vision over the coming years with the software and services business complementing the advancing battery technology.
- "With the conversion accelerating, GM will be able to realize top-line growth from better product margins on each vehicle sold and will benefit significantly as profit margins from the subscription services will grow to record levels. With autonomous and assisted driving software capabilities advancing quickly, we predict that GM will be able to make around an additional ~ $2,000 per car each year in recurring revenue," updates analyst Dan Ives.
