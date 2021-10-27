Microsoft flexes its muscles as outlook shows more cloud, PC strength ahead
Oct. 27, 2021 10:24 AM ET Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares climbed 3% Wednesday as Wall Street threw its weight behind the software kingpin following a quarterly report and forecast that showed continuing strength in its cloud and personal computer product lines.
- Microsoft (MSFT) said late Tuesday that for its current, fiscal second quarter, it expects Intelligent Cloud revenue to be between $18.1 billion and $18.35 billion, and More Personal Computing sales in a range of $16.35 billion to $16.75 billion. The company also forecasts Productivity and Business Processes sales to come in between $15.7 billion and $15.95 billion.
- Should Microsoft (MSFT) hit the high points of those forecasts, it would come to $51.05 billion in revenue, which would be the company's first quarter to surpass $50 billion in sales.
- The outlook contributed to Microsoft's (MSFT) hitting a 52-week-high of $321.41 a share on Wednesday.
- The forecasts came on top of its first-quarter results in which earned $2.27 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $45.3 billion. Wall Street analysts had forecast Microsoft to earn $2.08 a share on $44 billion in sales.
- "[The] results point to continued momentum in the two key cloud franchises," said Bank of America analyst Brad Sills. "New industry cloud offerings are likely to add incremental growth from here." Sills maintained his buy rating on Microsoft's stock, and raised his price target to $365 a share from $340.
- Among its cloud businesses, Microsoft said its Azure and other cloud offers saw revenue climb 50% from the same period a year ago.
- "We believe Azure's cloud momentum is still in its early days of playing out within the company's massive installed base," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "The cloud shift is just beginning to take its next stage of growth globally."
- Ives has an outperform rating and $375-a-share target price on Microsoft's stock.
- Earlier this week, Microsoft said the hackers behind the SolarWinds attack have started going after resellers in the IT supply chain.