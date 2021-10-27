GM CEO: 'Absolutely' believe we can catch Tesla in EV market share by 2025
Oct. 27, 2021 10:53 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)TSLABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor320 Comments
- General Motors CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday that she "absolutely" believes the company can catch Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in electric vehicle market share by 2025.
- Speaking to CNBC, the head of GM (NYSE:GM) also reported that the company can drive earnings growth in the near term through robust pricing power and an easing of semiconductor shortages.
- Barra's remarks followed quarterly results released by the company earlier in the day. GM (GM) announced a better-than-expected Q3 profit. However, revenue fell short of projections, as a lack of computer chips slowed production.
- The company also raised its earnings forecast.
- Barra said sales of trucks and SUVs fueled its strong bottom line. She noted that these categories exhibit strong customer demand and have plants already running at capacity.
- She acknowledged that shortages, especially in semiconductors, limited its production during the quarter, especially with COVID curtailing its suppliers in southeast Asia.
- The quarter also saw higher costs for commodities and logistics, she said
- On the chip shortage, Barra reported that she has seen an improvement in semiconductor production, which will lead to stronger supply in Q4 and in Q1 next year.
- In addition, the GM CEO highlighted the company's pricing power, which has allowed it to stay ahead of higher costs.
- "We're selling every vehicle we can make," she said.
- Detailing the prospects for its continued push into the EV space, Barra spotlighted the steady march of new vehicles GM intends to bring to market. She said this will allow it to narrow the gap with TSLA over the next few years.
- "We will be rolling [new products] out and we're going to just keep working until we have number-one market share in EVs," she said.
- Hurt by the revenue miss and continued worries about supply problems, GM slipped 3% in Wednesday's early trading, falling to $55.54 at about 10:30 AM ET.
- Shares rallied to a 52-week high of $64.30 in June but moderated from there, drifting lower into mid-August. There has been a recovery lately, but shares remain off those mid-year highs.
- Comparing GM's stock performance to that of TSLA, the legacy automaker has outpaced its EV rival for most of the year so far. However, a recent upswing in TSLA has given GM a slight underperformance for 2021 as a whole.
- Still, both stocks have returned more than the S&P 500 since the end of 2020: