Netflix bidding on former Army site in NJ for production site
Oct. 27, 2021 10:48 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Netflix (NFLX -0.3%) is confirming that it's bidding on a 289-acre property in Fort Monmouth, N.J. - a former Army facility it's planning to convert into a mix of soundstages, post-production buildings and backlot movie/TV sets.
- That's a pursuit supported by Gov. Phil Murphy.
- “America’s first movie studio was in New Jersey, and today it’s home to many talented people working in entertainment," Netflix tells the Asbury Park Press. "Gov. Murphy and the state’s legislative leaders have created a business environment that’s welcomed film and television production back to the state, and we’re excited to submit our bid to transform Fort Monmouth into a state-of-the-art production facility.”
- The property's so-called "Mega Parcel" has been appraised at $54 million, though the total investment is likely to run much higher, to the hundreds of millions, as the smaller Parcel B previously drew bids of well over $100 million, the Press reports.
- Bidders have until Jan. 12 to submit proposals.