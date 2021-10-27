Fiserv shares dip to Nov. 2020 level despite Q3 beat, lifts full year guidance

Oct. 27, 2021

  • Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) fall 9% even after the company tightens its full year outlook for internal revenue growth to 11% vs. 10% to 12% in the prior view.
  • Boosts adjusted earnings per share FY2021 guidance to a range of $5.55 to $5.60, representing growth of 26% to 27%, for the year.
  • This compares with $5.50 to $5.60 in the prior view, representing 24% to 27% growth for 2021.
  • Q3 internal revenue of $3.95B vs. $2.56B in the same period last year; led by 18% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment and 6% in Payments.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.47 beats the consensus estimate of $1.45, and also beats the revenue estimate by $60M to $4.16B.
  • Q3 adjusted operating income of $1.36B, up from $1.18B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted operating margin of 34.2% in Q3 rises from 32.9% in Q2 of last year.
  • "We posted another strong quarter of double-digit adjusted revenue and adjusted EPS growth as we continue to invest in organic and inorganic growth and demonstrate unmatched execution," said President and CEO Frank Bisignano.
