General Dynamics posts Q3 beat but cuts full-year revenue guidance

Oct. 27, 2021 10:58 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

F-16 Fighter planes squadron flying in formation over the clouds

cokada/iStock via Getty Images

  • General Dynamics (GD +1.1%) edges higher after Q3 adjusted earnings beat expectations but revenues missed estimates, and the company cuts its full-year revenue target by $400M.
  • In the company's earnings conference call, CEO Phebe Novakovic reportedly said "this quarter's revenues decrease will impact the year, and we now expect revenue to be around $12.6B, or $400M less" than its Q2 update.
  • Q3 net earnings increased 5.5% to $860M from $834M in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 1.5% to $9.57B.
  • Q3 revenues by segment: Aerospace rose 4.6% Y/Y to $2.07B, coming in just shy of $2.14B analyst consensus estimate; Technologies fell 4% to $3.12B, missing expectations of $3.34B; Combat Systems dropped 3% to $1.75B, slightly below estimates of $1.81B; and Marine Systems gained 9.6% to $2.64B, edging $2.58B consensus.
  • General Dynamics and other defense stocks fell sharply yesterday following dismal Q3 results and guidance from Lockheed Martin.
  • General Dynamics' shares have jumped 37% YTD and 47% over the past year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.