PagSeguro Digital, StoneCo shares weaker after new short report (update)
Oct. 27, 2021 11:04 AM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE), PAGS, PXGYFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor40 Comments
- Update 9:08pm: Adds comment from PagSeguro.
- Brazilian payment processors PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) fell 7.7% and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) dropped 9.8% after a new short report from Viceroy Research.
- The report cites an FBI raid yesterday in Florida of PAX Global Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF), which both PagSecuro (PAGS) and StoneCO (STNE) use for their POS terminals. The raid was allegedly connected to cyber security concerns, according to the report. Pax Global dropped more than 25%.
- Viceroy believes PagSecuro (PAGS) may be subject to regulatory action and scrutiny related to these issues.
- Viceroy said it's short PAGS and STNE.
- PagSeguro said in an email to Seeking Alpha that the company doesn't not have any agreement with Pax Technology (China). PagSeguro has a commercial agreement to purchase Pax’s POS devices through Transire Brazil, a local Brazilian multi-brand manufacturer with rights to import, manufacture and assemble different POS device supplier.
- The company added that it has bee providing payments solution in Brazil to millions of clients for the past 15 years and the there isn’t any evidence of malware.
- StoneCo didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- STNE short interest is 3.8% and PAGS short interest is about 8%.
- Earlier this month, PagSeguro stock slumped for second day on regulation that could cap key fee.