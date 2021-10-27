Innovative International Acquisition prices $200M IPO, trading starts today
- Innovative International Acquisition (IOACU) priced its 20M IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the symbol, "IOACU" starts today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one full redeemable warrant and whole warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M shares.
- Offer is expected to close on Oct.29.
- The company plans to pursue a business combination within the consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services or enterprise software as a service (SaaS) sector.