Innovative International Acquisition prices $200M IPO, trading starts today

  • Innovative International Acquisition (IOACU) priced its 20M IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the symbol, "IOACU" starts today.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one full redeemable warrant and whole warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M shares.
  • Offer is expected to close on Oct.29.
  • The company plans to pursue a business combination within the consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services or enterprise software as a service (SaaS) sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.