International Paper slides after big revenue miss
Oct. 27, 2021 11:15 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- International Paper (IP -5.1%) is trading down following its 3Q21 earnings release.
- Revenue grew 11.5% Y/Y to $5.71B, but missed consensus estimates of $5.84B as widespread supply chain constraints impacted volume. Input costs also increased far more than anticipated. The management expects this inflationary environment to continue in the foreseeable future.
- Net sales by business segment: Industrial Packaging recorded sales of $4.08B (vs. $3.77B in 3Q20); Global Cellulose Fibers sales were $729M (vs. $564M); and Printing Papers sales were $846M (vs. $743M); and Corporate and Inter-segment sales were $52M (vs. $48M).
- Net earnings attributable to International Paper were $864M, or $2.20 per diluted share, compared with $204M, or $0.52 per diluted share, in 3Q20. The earnings include a net after-tax gain of $350M related to sale of the company's Kwidzyn, Poland mill. Adj. EPS of $1.35 fell short of analysts estimates.
- The company reported strong Ilim JV performance with equity earnings of $95M. However, earnings were slightly lower as higher export and domestic sales prices for softwood pulp, hardwood pulp and containerboard were more than offset by higher maintenance outage expenses and lower sales volumes related to scheduled maintenance.
- Looking ahead, International Paper expects "strong seasonal demand for corrugated packaging in the fourth quarter, with additional margin expansion from previous price increases."
- The firm also achieved a debt reduction of $235M in the quarter, bringing year-to-date to $1.1B, and made share repurchases of $212M, bringing year-to-date to $398M.