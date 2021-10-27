Deep Medicine Acquisition prices $110M IPO, trading starts today

  • Deep Medicine Acquisition (DMAQU) priced its upsized IPO of 11M units at $10/unit; units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq and trading under the symbol, "DMAQU" starts today.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of Class A common stock on completion of initial business combination.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65M units.
  • The offering is expected to close on Oct.29.
  • The company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it plans to focus its search on targets in the healthcare industry with an enterprise value of ~$500M to $1B.
