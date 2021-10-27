Lilly ends development of zagotenemab for Alzheimer's after phase 2 failure
- Eli Lilly (LLY +1.6%) is ending development of zagotenemab, a candidate for Alzheimer's disease that targets tau protein, after the monoclonal antibody missed its primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial.
- "I don't see a path forward for this antibody and I would be reluctant to invest in really any anti-tau antibody, given what we've seen here," Lilly Chief Scientific Officer Daniel Skovronsky said during yesterday's Q3 2021 earnings call.
- "It's just hard to hit it with a monoclonal antibody I think, given that most of the tau that we care about is inside of cells," he added.
- Yesterday, Lilly said it began a rolling submission of its late-stage Alzheimer's candidate donanemab.