Boeing CEO sees 'decent trajectory' going into next year despite China, Dreamliner headwinds
Oct. 27, 2021 11:35 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun described the company as on "a decent trajectory" going into next year, despite quarterly results from the airplane maker that missed analysts' expectations and in the face of headwinds related to China and its 787 Dreamliner product.
- "I am an optimist. I'm feeling good about where we are and where the year's going next year," he told CNBC on Wednesday.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported a quarterly loss that was wider than analysts had projected, with revenue that fell nearly $1B short of expectations. Still, the company reported a core operating profit and showed improved cash flow.
- Calhoun supported his optimism by pointing to the recovering demand for commercial air travel, which he thinks will spike in the second half of next year.
- While he believes airlines have enough planes to meet current demand, the Boeing CEO expects more capacity will become necessary as carriers react to a ramping up of international travel in the coming months.
- Asked about China, where the U.S. has accused the government of blocking purchases of BA products, Calhoun said he remained "optimistic" and "constructive" that the country will eventually open up to deliveries scheduled under existing agreements.
- Still, he acknowledged that the company would have to reign in planned production increases if China hasn't opened up to the company by the middle of next year.
- On the company's 787 Dreamliner, which has faced significant manufacturing problems, Calhoun said BA was "following a very deliberate process" and that he couldn't predict delivery times at the moment.
- The company estimates it will eventually cost about $1B to get the Dreamliner production on track, an amount Calhoun characterizes as "an investment" that keeps its production capacity intact while it works through the process necessary to get manufacturing up to scale.
- BA slipped about 1% in Wednesday's intraday action, dipping to $207.20.
- Shares ticked up in February and March, reaching a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock came off that peak in the middle of the year and has remained in a range since.
- As a result of its recent lackluster trading, BA has severely underperformed the broader market. Shares have dipped about 2% in 2021, compared to a 23% rise in the S&P 500: