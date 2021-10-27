Aluminum price extends retreat as China caps coal price
Oct. 27, 2021 11:39 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)ACH, CENX, LMAHDS03:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Alcoa (AA -5.9%) shares plunge as aluminum prices fall sharply, extending a retreat from a 13-year high, as China ramps up measures to ease a power crunch that has slowed economic growth as well as metals supply.
- Also: ACH -3.4%, CENX -3.3%.
- Three-month aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) on the London Metal Exchange -2.7% to $2,755.50, its lowest level in eight weeks.
- Prices for Chinese thermal coal, which powers much of the country's aluminum smelters, have dropped more than 9% this week, as the government tries to curb rising coal prices.
- In the latest effort, China's state planner wants coal-producing provinces to probe illegal storage sites and crack down on hoarding.
- Just two weeks ago, aluminum prices jumped to their highest since 2008.