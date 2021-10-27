Pure Gold Mining reports 54% Q/Q rise in Q3 gold production; expects 4Q production rate of ~600-700tpd
- Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF -6.7%) has released 3Q production figures for its high-grade PureGold Mine in Red Lake, Ontario, with average daily throughput up 35% Q/Q to 685 tpd owing to increased stope access and mill upgrades.
- Gold production rose 54% Q/Q to 9,260 ounces. The growth was led by higher grades and increased tonnage.
- Average mill head grade was 4.8 g/t Au, a 15% increase on the second quarter, while average mill recovery rate came to 94.7%, in line with expectations.
- The company accomplished several key upgrades at the milling facilities during the third quarter, increasing the steady-state milling capacity by 25% to 1,000 tpd. Upgrades included: the installation of interstage screens on each of the six CIP tanks, installation of a trommel screen on the SAG mill discharge, and several pump upgrades.
- Development of the Main Ramp averaged 4.7m per day, as improving stope access and continuing to accelerate access to deeper, higher-grade zones of the mine, including 8-Zone, remains a top priority.
- East Ramp development averaged 2.7m per day as development activities in the East Ramp area of the mine were split between ramp development and lateral development. The East Ramp area stopes currently under development represent a key growth opportunity for the PureGold Mine in 4Q21 and into 2022.
- PureGold CEO Darin Labrenz commented, "The third quarter was a strong operational quarter for the PureGold Mine with quarter-over-quarter improvements in ore production, underground development rates, and mill head grades. We expect mill throughput and mill head grades to continue trending positively through the end of 2021 and into 2022 as ongoing accelerated development and definition drilling programs continue to open up access and build inventory in both the East Ramp and Main Ramp areas of the mine."
- For 4Q21, PureGold is targeting a production rate of ~600-700 tpd at an average head grade of 5.5-6.5 g/t Au. It also expects to continue ramping up both throughput and mill head grade toward the mine's full capacity by the end of 1Q22 and sustain 1,000 tpd by mid-2022.
- In addition to the production update, the company announced that Maryse Bélanger, a Director of the company, has assumed the role of Mine General Manager at the PureGold Mine, with immediate effect. Bélanger will oversee day-to-day operations of the mine and will be based in Madsen on a full time basis.