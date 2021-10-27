Costamare slips after voyage revenue fall short of expectations
Oct. 27, 2021 11:48 AM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is down 6.5% after missing estimates on both lines in its Q3 earnings report.
- Revenue of $216.23M (+100.4% Y/Y) misses by $6.47M.
- Contracted revenues have reached $3.3B and the average time charter duration for the company's containership fleet stands at more than four years.
- During the quarter, the company recorded a capital gain of gain of $16.5M from the sale of the container vessel Venetiko.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.18.
- "The container market rebound that began in the second half of last year is continuing, drawing strength from favorable supply and demand dynamics. All our containerships chartered during the quarter have been fixed at increasingly high levels of hire. On the dry bulk side, we took delivery of 20 additional vessels, bringing the number of dry bulk vessels that have been delivered to us to 34," says CFO Gregory Zikos.
- The company will have 9 containerships coming off charter by the end of next year and 37 dry bulk vessels operating in the spot market.
- Earlier, Costamare declared $0.115/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.