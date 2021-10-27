Camtek falls 4% despite Q3 results beating estimates

Oct. 27, 2021 11:50 AM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Camtek (CAMT -4.4%) is falling despite Q3 results beat analysts' estimates.
  • Q3 revenues rose 76% Y/Y to $70.69M.
  • Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in Q3 was $36.0M, up 84% Y/Y.
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.9%.
  • Q3 non-GAAP operating income of $21.7M; non-GAAP net income of $20.0M
  • Camtek's CEO Rafi Amit said "I am very pleased with the continued growth in our revenue and profitability, which was due to ongoing strength of demand for our products."
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of Sept. 30, were $204.9M, compared to $189.3M as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: "Given our solid backlog, the outlook for the fourth quarter and the first half of 2022 remains positive. We expect to end 2021 with a revenue growth of over 70% year-over-year, an unprecedented growth rate of which we are very proud," added Amit.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2021 is $1.53; Consensus Revenue Estimate is $264.77M.
