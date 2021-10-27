Zoetis defended at BofA amid reports of anti-trust probe in EU
Oct. 27, 2021 11:50 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares remain unaffected despite multiple media reports indicating that the animal health company has become a target of an antitrust probe in the European Union.
- Confirming the media reports on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson from Zoetis (ZTS) said that the company was cooperating with the investigation after "unannounced inspections" by the European Commission (EC) officials at two of its facilities in Belgium.
- Commenting on the news, Bank of America analysts led by Michael Ryskin note that in the past, similar EC probes have targeted the attempts of dominant players to block the market entry of generics.
- However, they shrugged off any financial impact on Zoetis (ZTS), arguing that the previous cases have led to fines in the range of €50M to €100M. The analysts reaffirm the Buy rating on the stock with the price target of $225 per share, implying a premium of ~6.9% to the last close.
- The company’s “generic defense strategy” accelerated some of its revenue in Q2 from Q1 2021, Zoetis (ZTS) CFO, Joseph Wetteny, said in August during the quarterly earnings call.