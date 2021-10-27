Lincoln Electric Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 11:57 AM ETLincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+38.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $806.23M (+20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.