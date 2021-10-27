Valley National Bancorp Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 1:28 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.41M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.