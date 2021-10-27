California Water Service Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 1:27 PM ETCalifornia Water Service Group (CWT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-55.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $334.83M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CWT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.