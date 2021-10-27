Equinor sinks after Q3 net profit miss; will increase stock buybacks
Oct. 27, 2021 11:57 AM ET Equinor ASA (EQNR) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (EQNR -3.8%) tumbles after Q3 net profit misses expectations and the dividend payout is maintained at its current level.
- Q3 net profit of $1.41B swung from a loss of $2.13M a year earlier, as revenues more than doubled to $23.1B, but analysts consensus had estimated a net profit of $2.47B.
- Q3 adjusted earnings - the company's preferred measure, surged - jumped by more than 12x to $9.77B from $780M and above $8.36B expected in a company-compiled consensus.
- Equinor said it will raise the size of its share buybacks this year to $1B from an indicative level of $300M while maintaining its $0.18/share quarterly dividend.
- Q3 equity production stayed roughly flat at 1.99M boe/day vs. 1.99M in the year-ago quarter.
- Equinor is increasing natural gas exports to ease Europe's supply crunch, sacrificing some oil production in the process, CEO Anders Opedal tells Bloomberg.
- Opedal says the company has halted the re-injection of gas that had been used to boost oil output at the Gina Krog field, and will export the fuel instead.
- Equinor shares have doubled over the past year, and recently hit a 52-week intraday high of $28.30.