Equinor sinks after Q3 net profit miss; will increase stock buybacks

Oct. 27, 2021

Oil rig platform

Brasil2/iStock via Getty Images

  • Equinor (EQNR -3.8%) tumbles after Q3 net profit misses expectations and the dividend payout is maintained at its current level.
  • Q3 net profit of $1.41B swung from a loss of $2.13M a year earlier, as revenues more than doubled to $23.1B, but analysts consensus had estimated a net profit of $2.47B.
  • Q3 adjusted earnings - the company's preferred measure, surged - jumped by more than 12x to $9.77B from $780M and above $8.36B expected in a company-compiled consensus.
  • Equinor said it will raise the size of its share buybacks this year to $1B from an indicative level of $300M while maintaining its $0.18/share quarterly dividend.
  • Q3 equity production stayed roughly flat at 1.99M boe/day vs. 1.99M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Equinor is increasing natural gas exports to ease Europe's supply crunch, sacrificing some oil production in the process, CEO Anders Opedal tells Bloomberg.
  • Opedal says the company has halted the re-injection of gas that had been used to boost oil output at the Gina Krog field, and will export the fuel instead.
  • Equinor shares have doubled over the past year, and recently hit a 52-week intraday high of $28.30.
