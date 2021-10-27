Avient Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:05 PM ETAvient Corporation (AVNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.