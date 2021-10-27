LKQ Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:08 PM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)By: SA News Team
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.27B (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LKQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.